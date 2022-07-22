Nintendo Switch Sports Once Again Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place for another week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 17, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V shot up the charts to take second place, while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up two spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fourth place.

NBA 2K22 dropped from third to fifth place. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle re-entered the top 10 in sixth place. F1 22 dropped five spots to take seventh place. The Quarry re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle F1 22 The Quarry FIFA 22 Minecraft

