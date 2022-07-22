Thymesia Delayed to August 18, to Launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer OverBorder Studio announced the action RPG Thymesia, has been delayed from from August 9 to August 18. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"After listening to the community feedback from the recent Steam demo, we’ve made the difficult decision to push the launch date for Thymesia back by a few days to August 18," reads a statement from OverBorder Studio. "We are 100 percent committed to making Thymesia the best experience possible, and those few extra days allow us to do this by implementing changes and fixes that were asked for across all platforms.

We appreciate all the support and love you’ve shown Thymesia so far, and we can’t wait for you to jump in as Corvus next month!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A kingdom once thriving on the power of alchemy enters an age of calamity. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop the use of it backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets infested with monsters.

The key to understanding all of this is in Corvus’ hands, but he has lost his memory. The truth can only be found within his memories, but every time he dives back in, he only finds more secrets.

Key Features:

Harness the Plague – Seize the disease from gruesome bosses and wield them as weapons. Give them a taste of their own medicine. This is the only way to survive this desolate kingdom.

– Seize the disease from gruesome bosses and wield them as weapons. Give them a taste of their own medicine. This is the only way to survive this desolate kingdom. Embrace the Raven – Shift into your raven form during battle. Throw your feathers like daggers and execute enemies with the swiftness of a raptor.

– Shift into your raven form during battle. Throw your feathers like daggers and execute enemies with the swiftness of a raptor. Fight Your Way – Upgrade and modify your basic movements and plague weapons. Build your very own play-style and prepare for the challenges in your way.

– Upgrade and modify your basic movements and plague weapons. Build your very own play-style and prepare for the challenges in your way. Shattered Memories – Recover your memories through adventures. With different choices you’ve made and items you’ve collected, you’ll get different endings. Stitch together your own truth.

