Elden Ring Tops Europe Sales in First Half of 2022, Switch and Xbox Series X|S Sales Increase - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Elden Ring took first place on the Europe charts for the first half of 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Elden Ring was the best-selling game in the UK, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus was number one in Germany and France. FIFA 22 dominated in Spain and Italy.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus came in third place, however, Nintendo does not provide digital sales. It is possible with digital sales the game could have been in first or second place. The game was the best-selling game at retail.

There were a total of 76.1 million games sold in the first half of 2022 across Europe, which is an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

32 million of the games sold were at retails, while 44 million games were sold digitally. Retail sales include all games sold in a box, while digital data mainly covers AAA game developers, minus Nintendo.

Germany was the biggest market in Europe, with nearly 15.4 million games sold. This is a 13.6 percent increase year-over-year. The UK came in second with 14.2 million games sold, which is up two percent. France came in third with 10.2 million games sold, which is up 12.1 percent.

There was just over two million video game consoles sold across Europe in the first half of 2022. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany. This is down by over 21 percent year-over-year.

Nintendo switch sales are up seven percent compared to the same period a year ago and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nine percent. PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 44 percent year-over-year.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console, while the PlayStation 5 came in second, and the Xbox Series X|S in third.

Top 20 Games in Europe in January to June 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 2 FIFA 22 (EA) 3 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 6 Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 7 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 11 Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* 12 Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)* 13 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 14 F1 2022 (Codemasters) 15 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo)* 16 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft) 17 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (Nintendo)* 18 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 19 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 20 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

