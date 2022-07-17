NBA 2K22 Shoots Up the New Zealand Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 is up four spots to top the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 10, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in second place and Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in third place. F1 22 is down three spots to fourth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops III drops two spots to sixth place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up one spot to seventh place, FIFA 22 dropped two spots to eighth place, and The Crew 2 took ninth place. Elden Ring rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Black Ops III Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 The Crew 2 Elden Ring

