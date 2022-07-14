Resident Evil 2 Remake Ship 10 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 2 has shipped over 10 million units worldwide.

"Released in January 2019, Resident Evil 2 is a reimagining of the original, long-time favorite," reads the press release from Capcom. "The title garnered critical acclaim from international media, lauded for providing a fresh horror experience, deeply immersive world and dramatic story all made possible by the latest in cutting-edge technology.

"Following its launch, Capcom released a steady stream of high-quality titles from the series, including Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Village, and executed a flexible pricing strategy that leveraged digital sales. Moreover, the company promoted the overall brand with regular content releases—such as the live-action Resident Evil series that began streaming today, July 14, on Netflix—propelling cumulative sales of Resident Evil 2 to surpass 10 million units worldwide.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities."

The remake of Resident Evil 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 13, 2022.

