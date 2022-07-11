F1 22 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 311 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

F1 22 (PS4) has debuted in first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 26, 2022, which ended July 3, 2022. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in second place, the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in sixth place, and the PC version debuted in ninth place.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) is down two spots to third place, FIFA 22 (PS4) is from second to fourth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down from third to fifth place.

There are four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 two PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, one Xbox Series X|S title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 26, 2022:

F1 22 (PS4) - NEW F1 22 (PS5) - NEW Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* FIFA 22 (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* F1 22 (XS) - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) Minecraft (NS) FIFA 22 (PC) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles