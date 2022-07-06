F1 22 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

F1 22 has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 2, 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West has remained in second place for another week, while Nintendo Switch Sports is up from sixth to third place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up one spot to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fifth place.

FIFA 22 has re-entered the top 10 in sixth place. Mario Strikers: Battle League has dropped four spots to seventh place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is down one spot to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

F1 22 - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Mario Strikers: Battle League Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

