Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide later this year.

Read details on the game below:

Doraemon, Noby and their friends land on an unknown planet and decide to help a new friend fulfill his dreams—by farming! Plow the fields, harvest crops and tend to the animals. You can even use Doraemon’s secret gadgets to farm in a flash! Relax by living with friends, eating delicious meals and fishing. And with local play, you and a pal can build a ranch together!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles