Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Debuts in 3rd - Sales

/ 314 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 25, 2022, which ended June 26, 2022.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has remained in second place in its second week available on Steam.

Two editions of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands debuted in the top 10. One edition debuted in third place, while the other debuted in eighth place. It should be noted, the game previously launched on the Epic Games Store on March 24, 2022.

The release of The Final Chapter update for Raft helped boost the game up to fourth place. Monster Hunter Rise is down one spot to fifth place and pre-orders for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak came in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - NEW Raft Monster Hunter Rise God of War Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - NEW Rust Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles