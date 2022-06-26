Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 57 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has not only re-entered the top 10, but also took first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 19, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to second place, while The Quarry dropped one spot to third place. FIFA 22 and Grand Theft Auto V trade places and are in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch Sports The Quarry FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2022 Mario Strikers: Battle League Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition NBA 2K22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles