Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Tops $400 Million at the Global Box Office - News

posted 1 hour ago

The Sonic The Hedgehog 2 live action movie earned $71 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, which was enough to make it the biggest opening weekend ever in the domestic market for a video game movie.

The move has now surpassed $400 million at the global box office and is the fifth highest-grossing video game movie of all time. It is only $1.6 million away from surpassing another 2022 video game movie, Uncharted, to move up the charts to fourth place.

Warcraft is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time having grossed $439,048,914. Detective Pikachu comes in second with a gross of $433,005,346 and Rampage in third with a gross of $428,028,233.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has surpassed $400 million at the Global Box Office. That's a major milestone that both big Hollywood Video Game Adaptations reached in 2022



• Uncharted - $401.6m

• Sonic 2 - $400m



Live Action video game adaptations contine to grow in popularity pic.twitter.com/YDpMkue0rS — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 22, 2022

