Illumination CEO 'Loves' Chris Pratt as Mario in the Upcoming Mario Animated Movie

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri on stage at Barcelona's CineEurope event discussed why the studio went with Chris Pratt to voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie.

"Chris was cast because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario," said Meledandri via Variety. "And now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions, and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say that I love his performance as Mario."

He also said that Chris has "Italian American heritage" and "he could make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian Americans."

"I think we’re gonna be just fine," Meledandri added. "Especially because (Pratt) he’s given such a strong performance."

The Super Mario Bros. movie will hit theaters on April 7, 2023 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

