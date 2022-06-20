PS5 and XS Sales Are Nearly Tied - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 5-11 - Sales

/ 1,732 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 279,736 units sold for the week ending June 11, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 108.98 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 144,644 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.33 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 144,250 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.23 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 36,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 62,000 units. PS4 sold 180,529 units for the week ending June 13, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 82,074 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 9,211 units, and the Xbox One sold 520 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 52,129 units (-15.7%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 35,019 (-19.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 1,605 units (1.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 29,419 units (-76.2%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 14,597 units (-96.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 2,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 38,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 2,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 7.10 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.41 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.36 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 279,736 ( 108,982,144 ) PlayStation 5 - 144,644 ( 20,330,998 ) Xbox Series X|S - 144,250 ( 15,228,636 ) PlayStation 4 - 9,211 ( 116,921,595 ) Xbox One - 520 ( 50,529,149 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 101,393 Xbox Series X|S - 75,758 PlayStation 5 - 52,354 PlayStation 4 - 5,937 Xbox One - 426

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,479 PlayStation 5- 51,279

Xbox Series X|S - 42,224

PlayStation 4 - 2,958 Xbox One - 81 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 84,594 PlayStation 5 - 36,406 Xbox Series X|S - 20,794 PlayStation 4 - 214 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,270 Xbox Series X|S - 5,474 PlayStation 5 - 4,605

PlayStation 4 - 102 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles