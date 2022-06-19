Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Debuted on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 23, 2022, which ended June 19, 2022.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade debuted in second place, while Chivalry 2 debuted in third place.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge debuted in fifth place and Starship Troopers: Terran Command debuted in 10th place.

Monster Hunter Rise is in fourth place and pre-orders for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak came in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - NEW Chivalry 2 - NEW Monster Hunter Rise Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - NEW Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Pre-order Elden Ring V Rising The Quarry Starship Troopers: Terran Command - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

