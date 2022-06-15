Gran Turismo Movie Set to Hit Theaters on August 11, 2023 - News

Sony has set the release for the Gran Turismo movie for August 11, 2023, according to Deadline.

The movie based on the popular racing video game series is being created by Neill Blomkamp and Sony's Columbia Pictures.

Jason Hall, who wrote American Sniper and Thank You for Your Service, has written the screenplay. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will be producers on the film.

"Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver," reads the logline on the film.

Gran Turismo 7, the most recent entry in the long running video game series, released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in March of this year.

