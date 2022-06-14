Fallout 5 Won't Release Until After The Elder Scrolls VI - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard in an interview with IGN said Fallout 5 won't happen until after The Elder Scrolls VI.

"Yes, Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while," said Howard. "We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well."

Bethesda Game Studios next game, Starfield, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023.

With Starfield coming out next year, The Elder Scrolls VI most likely won't launch until 2026 at the earliest as the game has been in pre-production. This also means Fallout 5 could be eight years or more away from launch. However, it is possible a different developer could work on another Fallout game as 2010's Fallout: New Vegas was developed by Obsidian Entertainment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles