Nintendo Switch Sports Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 22, 2022, which ended June 5, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to third place.

God of War (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Minecraft (NS) remained in fifth place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down three spots to sixth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, one Xbox One title, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 22, 2022:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) God of War (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* FIFA 22 (XOne) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) NBA 2K22 (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)*

*Retail sales only



