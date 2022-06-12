Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts as Modern Warfare 2 Pre-order Enters in 3rd Place - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 23, 2022, which ended June 12, 2022.

Two versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 entered the top 10 in third and 10th places. These are pre-order figures as the game doesn't launch until October 28.

V Rising remained in second place, while Elden Ring dropped one spot to fourth place. Valve Index VR Kit is down from fourth to fifth place.

It Takes Two is up one spot to sixth place, while Sea of Thieves dropped from fifth to seventh place. The Quarry debuted in eighth place. Pre-orders for Stray are in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck V Rising Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Pre-order Elden Ring Valve Index VR Kit It Takes Two Sea of Thieves The Quarry - NEW Stray - Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Pre-order

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

