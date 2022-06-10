Action-Adventure RPG There is No Light Launches in September - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Zelart announced the action-adventure RPG, There is No Light, will launch via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in September.

The game is also in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, however, no release date was given for the console versions.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Battle your way through the grim Underground world in this brutal action adventure RPG. Exterminate hordes of enemies, fight dangerous bosses and explore the world the way you want!

After a global catastrophe, the remains of human civilization built a new religious society among the ruins of the desolated underground. They have forgotten the light of the sun and now are blindly following the New God—The Great Hand. Once every few years, The Hand comes down to the people of the Central Station and takes away the chosen newborns to the world hidden behind the gates of the Sanctuary. The Hero embarks on a dangerous journey through this hostile world to find a way to open the gates and bring his child back.

Key Features:

Atmospheric Pixel Art World – A vast, detailed and beautiful pixel art world to explore.

– A vast, detailed and beautiful pixel art world to explore. Unique Combat System – Adjust your fight style for every foe and boss by switching between 4 main weapons on the go.

– Adjust your fight style for every foe and boss by switching between 4 main weapons on the go. Thrilling and Emotional Story – A deep and touching 30-hour long storyline about a family, war and redemption awaits you.

– A deep and touching 30-hour long storyline about a family, war and redemption awaits you. Over 70 Types of Enemies and Bosses – Be prepared to slaughter hundreds of dreadful monsters and bosses!

– Be prepared to slaughter hundreds of dreadful monsters and bosses! Over 1,000 Dialogues and Karma System – Non-linear narrative helps to build a branching story with meaningful choices that will impact the world according to the player’s decisions.

– Non-linear narrative helps to build a branching story with meaningful choices that will impact the world according to the player’s decisions. Useful Skills to Upgrade Your Weapons – A massive skill tree for every weapon allows you to build your own fighting style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles