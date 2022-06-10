Pokémon Franchise Has Sold Over 440 Million Units - Sales

The Pokemon Company has updated the lifetime shipment figures for the Pokémon franchise and revealed the series has now shipped over 440 million units worldwide as of March 2022. The games are also available in nine languages.

The 440 million figure is up from 380 million as of March 2021, which means The Pokemon Company has shipped over 60 million units of the series in just 12 months.

It was also revealed the Pokémon trading card game production has topped 43.2 billion cards, which are available in 13 languages and in 77 areas.

The Pokémon animated TV series has aired episodes in 192 areas.

The best-selling entry in the Pokémon franchise is the original Pokémon Red / Green / Blue with 31.38 million units sold, followed by a more recent release with Pokémon Sword / Shield, which has sold 24.27 million units as of March 31, 2022.

