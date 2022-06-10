Severed Steel Launches in July for All Major Consoles - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Greylock Studio announced the Hyperkinetic first-person shooter, Severed Steel, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 20, Nintendo Switch on July 21, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on July 22.

Merge Games will release a retail edition this summer for $34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store on September 17, 2021.

View the console launch date trailer:

Here is an overview of the game:

Severed Steel is a single-player first-person shooter featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Key Features:

A Unique Fighter – Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands.

– Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands. Stylish Combat – Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons—do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights.

– Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons—do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights. Fully Destructible Environment – Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon.

– Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon. Dynamic AI – No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI.

– No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI. Firefight Mode – Chase high scores and fast times for leaderboard acclaim in this arcade-styled mode. Features 42 levels, each with their own sub-challenges, and over 20 unlockable, game modifying “Mutators.”

– Chase high scores and fast times for leaderboard acclaim in this arcade-styled mode. Features 42 levels, each with their own sub-challenges, and over 20 unlockable, game modifying “Mutators.” Campaign Mode – Blast through six compact story chapters as you battle against the forces of nefarious mega-corporation, EdenSys.

– Blast through six compact story chapters as you battle against the forces of nefarious mega-corporation, EdenSys. Accessibility – A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles