Diablo Immortal is Available Now on iOS and Android, Tomorrow for PC - News

Developers Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase Games have released the iOS and Android versions of Diablo Immortal early, revealed Blizzard general manager of Diablo Rod Fergusson via Twitter.

"So a little birdie told me that you might be able to play the mobile version of Diablo Immortal right now," said Fergusson.

He added the PC launch is still planned for tomorrow, June 2 at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT / 6:00 pm BST.

"BTW it's global and mobile only. PC launches tomorrow at 10 AM," he said. "Mobile launched early to give time to propagate through all the global stores."

So a little birdie told me that you might be able to play the mobile version of Diablo Immortal right now... #JustSaying — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 1, 2022

BTW it's global and mobile only. PC launches tomorrow at 10 AM. Mobile launched early to give time to propagate through all the global stores. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 1, 2022

Check out the PC requirements below:

Minimum Recommended OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD FX-8100 Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon HD 6850 / Intel HD Graphics 530 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 / AMD Radeon RX 470 Memory: 4 GM RAM 8 GB RAM Internet: Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection Resolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

