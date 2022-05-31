Sonic Frontiers First Gameplay Teaser Released - News

Sega has released a short gameplay teaser for Sonic Frontiers. The footage features Sonic running around the open-world, combat, and more.

This teaser is part of IGN's exclusive Sonic Frontiers news it plans to release throughout the month of June. The fist feature will be released tomorrow, June 1 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST.

View the teaser trailer below:

