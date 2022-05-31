Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Launches August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games announced Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 30 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

In Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, a faithful remake of the most acclaimed entry in the fan-favorite Destroy All Humans! franchise, our charming but evil alien invader Crypto (138!) will unleash his large arsenal of weapons onto five huge open-world areas: Bay City, Albion, Takoshima, Tunguska, and the Moon!

Players will experience the swinging ’60s in all its glory and deal with Hippies, the KGB, and many other threats. To roam quickly around the large areas, Crypto can use his jetpack; his hoverboard; and of course his flying saucer, equipped with a neat little arsenal of destruction of its own.

The saucer received an interesting update: abducting humans in certain numbers (you’ll have to follow the recipe!) will unlock new skills.

And last but not least, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed features a two-player, split-screen cooperative mode so you and a friend (or whatever floats your boat) can destroy all humans together!

