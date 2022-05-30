Switch Sales Top 108 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 15-21 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 294,158 units sold for the week ending May 21, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 108.22 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 131,047 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.81 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 123,841 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.83 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 69,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 59,000 units. PS4 sold 193,161 units for the week ending May 23, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 72,117 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 10,970 units, and the Xbox One sold 604 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 78,072 units (-21.0%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 56,612 (-31.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 25,105 units (23.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 31,740 units (-74.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,585 units (-96.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 3,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 30,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 16,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 6.22 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.02 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.86 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 294,158 ( 108,215,944 ) Xbox Series X|S - 131,047 ( 14,807,426 ) PlayStation 5 - 123,841 ( 19,831,274 ) PlayStation 4 - 10,970 ( 116,892,714 ) Xbox One - 604 ( 50,527,521 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 108,150 Xbox Series X|S - 75,428 PlayStation 5 - 37,078 PlayStation 4 - 6,531 Xbox One - 494

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,422 PlayStation 5- 49,272

Xbox Series X|S - 33,911

PlayStation 4 - 4,130 Xbox One - 95 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 91,947 PlayStation 5 - 29,751 Xbox Series X|S - 17,407 PlayStation 4 - 157 Xbox One - 9

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,639 PlayStation 5 - 7,740

Xbox Series X|S - 4,301 PlayStation 4 - 158 Xbox One - 6 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

