Switch Sales Top 108 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 15-21 - William D'Angelo
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 294,158 units sold for the week ending May 21, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 108.22 million units lifetime.
The Xbox Series X|S sold 131,047 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.81 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 123,841 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.83 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 69,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 59,000 units. PS4 sold 193,161 units for the week ending May 23, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 72,117 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 10,970 units, and the Xbox One sold 604 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 78,072 units (-21.0%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 56,612 (-31.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 25,105 units (23.7%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 31,740 units (-74.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,585 units (-96.5%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 3,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 30,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 16,000 units.
2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 6.22 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.02 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.86 million units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 294,158 (108,215,944)
- Xbox Series X|S - 131,047 (14,807,426)
- PlayStation 5 - 123,841 (19,831,274)
- PlayStation 4 - 10,970 (116,892,714)
- Xbox One - 604 (50,527,521)
- Switch - 108,150
- Xbox Series X|S - 75,428
- PlayStation 5 - 37,078
- PlayStation 4 - 6,531
- Xbox One - 494
- Switch - 80,422
- PlayStation 5- 49,272
- Xbox Series X|S - 33,911
- PlayStation 4 - 4,130
- Xbox One - 95
- Switch - 91,947
- PlayStation 5 - 29,751
- Xbox Series X|S - 17,407
- PlayStation 4 - 157
- Xbox One - 9
- Switch - 13,639
- PlayStation 5 - 7,740
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,301
- PlayStation 4 - 158
- Xbox One - 6
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
I've added the VGChartz Methodology to the bottom of the hardware breakdown article, as well as a link to said page.
It's amazing how well Xbox continues to sell, despite no major exclusives on the horizon, although i expect to see Forza Motorsport in 2 weeks, with a winter release date
Seems like 300k is difficult to hold for Switch this year. We already had a couple of weeks below 300k. Maybe Mario Strikers helps a bit, but I'm not sure about that.
What is interesting is how Switch sales in Europe have basically remained relatively stable year-over-year, while in the US and Japan sales are down.
Still annoying that all PS5 consoles are bought up by scalpers. They are still over priced on ebay. I trade in used games and consoles and is becoming that way that when I pick up the xbox one s or x, they owners selling it have upgraded to the xbox series s. And it's the same story, not getting their hands on the ps5 so they are settling for the series s. That's fine if there was any value in this series s as they aren't worth purchasing 2nd hand. They have become cheaper to get than the xbox series x.
The switch staying in the ballpark of 300,000 every week is pretty remarkable.
I wonder if we get a week this quarter where both PlayStation and Xbox dip below 100k. It’s kind of reminding me of the early days of 7th gen with how poor some of these shipments are
Series S being readily available is keeping Xbox Series sales more stable than the PS5. That is why you can see some huge swings in sales for PS5 from week to week, while for Xbox Series you don't see it as much.
I'll wait for the data from the npd group and games industry about May, I think it's safer. after sony released its official data vg chartz had to increase by 300k units.