Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Italian Charts in Week Dominated by Switch Games

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) in a week dominated by Switch games has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 20, 2022, which ended May 22, 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up one spot to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to third place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up one spot to fourth place. Minecraft (NS) down one spot to fifth place.

There are nine Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and one PlayStation 4 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 20, 2022:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Minecraft (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Just Dance 2022 (NS) Super Mario Odyssey (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS)

*Retail sales only

