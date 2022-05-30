PlayStation Plus Games for June 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

The PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Areajugones who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement.

Dealabs, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months, usually leaks the games, but has yet to do so for next month.

The June 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

The PlayStation Plus games for May 2022 are available until Monday, June 6. The list of games include FIFA 22 for the PS5 and PS4, Curse of the Dead Gods for the PS4, and Tribes of Midgard for the PS5 and PS4.

