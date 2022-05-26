Phil Spencer Says Microsoft Supports Employees' Right to Organize and Form Unions - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an internal all-hands meeting with Xbox Game Studios employees said he would recognize the union formed by quality assurance testers at Raven Software once the Activision Blizzard acquisition closes.

He said leadership at Microsoft supports the right of employees' to organize and form unions.

"Linda Norman and I have been spending a lot of time educating myself on unions," said Spencer via Kotaku. "We absolutely support employees' right to organize and form unions."

He added, "Once the deal closes, we would absolutely support [an] employees' organization that's in place. We think it is a right of employees and something that can be a part of a relationship between a company and people who work at the company."

Spencer said that Microsoft does not have a relationship with Communication Workers of America or the Raven Software union, Game Workers Alliance.

Quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzards' Raven Software voted this week to form the first major union in the US video game industry. The union is recognized by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and will negotiate a contract with Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft announced in January of this year it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal with $68.7 billion.

