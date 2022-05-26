GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, Horizon and Gran Turismo 7 Take 2nd and 3rd - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V shot up three spots to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 22, 2022.

NBA 2K22 dropped from first to second place, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up from seventh to third place.

Gran Turismo 7 is down one spot to fourth place and Elden Ring remained in fifth place. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in sixth place., while FIFA 22 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Stellaris

