5 of the 10 Most Played Games in the US in Q1 2022 Are At Least 4 Years Old - News

/ 708 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The NPD Group's PlayerPulse has revealed the most played games on consoles and PC in the US in Q1 2022.

Five of the top 10 most played games are at least four years old, while the oldest was Minecraft, which initially released in 2009. Other older titles include 2013's Grand Theft Auto V, 2014's The Sims 4, 2017's Fortnite, and 2018's Among Us.

There were two Call of Duty titles in the top 10 - 2020's free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone and 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard. The other three games in the top 10 include 2020's Animal Crossing: New Horizons and two sports titles from 2021 - Madden NFL 22 and NBA 2K22.

Elden Ring was the 20th most played game in the US in Q1 2022 and other games ranking ahead of it include Rocket League, World of Warcraft and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Here are the top 10 most played games of Q1 2022 in the U.S. ranked by year of initial release. (Source: The NPD Group's PlayerPulse)



Half of the top 10 weren't launched this decade. Elden Ring ranked 20th. Ahead of it were games like Rocket League, World of Warcraft and Skyrim. pic.twitter.com/eWXKVMFHZj — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 24, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles