Lost Epic Arrives July 28 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher and developer oneoreight and developer Team Earth Wars announced Lost Epic will leave Steam Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 28.

The latest title from the Earth Wars team is here. The team’s previous game Earth Wars has over 300,000 downloads.

Lost Epic is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG about a war between gods and humanity. The player becomes the deity-defying knight, God Slayer, and explores the world known as Sanctum to bring the Pantheon of Six to their knees.

Key Features:

Fast-paced action-packed battles.

A huge range of character progression.

A multitude of upgradeable weapons.

Memorable side-stories from unique NPCs.

A world full of diverse biomes and gimmicks.

