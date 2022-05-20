Futuristic Racer Redout 2 Delayed to June 16 - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings announced the futuristic racing game, Redout 2, has been delayed from May 26 to June 16. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Redout II is the future of racing, rocketing out the gate with 36 unique tracks—each of which can be played in reverse for a grand total of 72 tracks in all. Strafe, tilt, and boost through mind-bending, jaw-dropping courses in a variety of game modes, including an expansive single-player campaign and competitive online multiplayer for up to 12 players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and up to six players on Switch. Customize your hovership with a massive selection of options, and feel the rush with a challenge tailored to your preferences with Redout II‘s advanced calibration system.

Key Features:

Speed and Control – With blazing-fast speeds of over 1,000 km/h and an intuitive driving system, Redout II is a blast to pick up and play, but truly rewarding for any who can master its super-high skill ceiling.

– With blazing-fast speeds of over 1,000 km/h and an intuitive driving system, Redout II is a blast to pick up and play, but truly rewarding for any who can master its super-high skill ceiling. Extensive Career Mode – Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition, and dominate the finish line.

– Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition, and dominate the finish line. Competitive Multiplayer – Take on rivals in intense online multiplayer. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly added custom content and seasons featuring bonus rewards.

– Take on rivals in intense online multiplayer. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly added custom content and seasons featuring bonus rewards. Comprehensive Customization – Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paint, and more!

– Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paint, and more! Experience a Futuristic Soundtrack – From leading electronic artists like the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents such as Zardonic and Dance with the Dead, with music seamlessly and dynamically mixed based on real-time race data.

– From leading electronic artists like the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents such as Zardonic and Dance with the Dead, with music seamlessly and dynamically mixed based on real-time race data. Photo Mode – Create and share your best high-speed moments with Redout II‘s Photo Mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles