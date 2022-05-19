Saints Row (2022) Hands-Off Preview - Cautiously Optimistic

Usually, when doing a preview for the next entry in a long-running franchise like this, I’d reference prior releases, and particularly the original title in the series, as a comparison, but that presents an issue here. Despite what the name would imply, Saints Row is actually the fifth entry in the series (not to be confused with the Saints Row of the exact same name that was released in 2006), which is still as infuriating a trend as it was when it started with Ninja Gaiden. Since Deep Silver has no regard for its name, and since I need a way to distinguish between reboot Saints Row and old Saints Row for the sake of comparisons, from this point onward I’ll be referring to the 2022 Saints Row game as “Saints Row Jambalaya.”
The devs also spent a lot of time highlighting the story, which seems like it’ll play a more significant role than in Saints Row past. The original Saints Row’s story could probably best be summarized as “40 year olds who got all their ideas of what organized crime is like from watching Mrs. Columbo attempt to write a drama about gangs.” Even as the series got wackier, there was never much of a sense that the focus was particularly on the characters. That appears to be changing here, as at least in the demo shown there was a much heavier emphasis on developing the fellow members of the Saints and fleshing out their personalities. Whether this winds up being for better or worse is something yet to be determined; the bits of dialogue shown off during the original trailer received... let's generously call it a "tepid" reaction, and Deep Silver seemed to intentionally skirt past showing too much of that off here.
Which brings us to the gameplay. If you’re familiar with Saints Row, a lot of Jambalaya’s mechanics will seem fairly familiar. Completing missions increases control over territory and progresses the story, and gives you new unlocks and customization things to mess around in the open world with. There are a few new tricks up Jambalaya’s sleeve, however. Side hustles are a new feature which were teased briefly in the footage shown. These appear to be more story involved side-quests of sorts where you team up with character(s) to accomplish various narrative objectives.
Another new feature is the war table, which tries to emphasize the business side of running a criminal empire. Here, you can set up “criminal ventures,” which are businesses that primarily exist as a front for illegal activity. The example shown in the presentation involved starting a gun store in order to smuggle illegal weapons for gang purposes. We weren’t fully shown the complete extent of this mechanic in the presentation; at the very least, there are some business management sim elements involved, but the devs also implied that there would be some more standard gameplay missions as well.
Jambalaya’s main story mission structure seems fairly reminiscent of previous Saints Row titles, specifically 3. The footage at the preview showed the typical Saints flair for the dramatic, as the player character rescues a fellow Saint who is being held prisoner on top of a tall statue while bombs count down in the background. After defusing the bombs and rescuing their friend, the player then glides down onto a nearby enemy base and opens fire on a crowd of enemy gang members.
One nice change that Jambalaya is making is allowing players to play the game cooperatively without the need for an additional paid online-enabling DLC; it's set to launch with the ability to play through every mission cooperatively. Players further along in the game can bring equipment from later in the story with them as well, and that sound you hear is the last semblance of balance giving up and storming out of the house.