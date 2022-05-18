Roller Champions Arrives May 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft announced the free-to-play roller-sports game, Roller Champions, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Ubisoft Store on May 25. It will also be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

The game will support cross-play and cross-progression. It will also launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, Epic Games store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

View the cinematic trailer below:

View the overview trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As a Roller Champion, you compete in a team of three against three. The rules are simple: take the ball, make a lap while maintaining team-possession, and score. You can go for more points by completing additional laps before attempting a goal. After each game, you gain fans, customize your character, and ultimately unlock impressive fan celebrations. Roll up to glory!

Key Features:

Gather Your Team and Compete – Team up with two players and dive into fun Roller Champions gameplay, which combines competitive action and collaborative team play. Go head-to-head against the opposing team through speed, wit, crushing tackles, and daring dodges to lap around the arena and be the first team to reach five points by throwing the ball through the hoop.

– Team up with two players and dive into fun Roller Champions gameplay, which combines competitive action and collaborative team play. Go head-to-head against the opposing team through speed, wit, crushing tackles, and daring dodges to lap around the arena and be the first team to reach five points by throwing the ball through the hoop. From Zero to Hero: Build a Life of a World-Renowned Athlete – Start your sports career as the underdog and roll up to glory as you win matches .Obtain more fans in the arena stands as you complete spectacular actions and progress to bigger stadiums.

– Start your sports career as the underdog and roll up to glory as you win matches .Obtain more fans in the arena stands as you complete spectacular actions and progress to bigger stadiums. Create and Fully Customize Your Sport Legend – Create your own character and customize your outfit as you progress. Unlock new gear, including wheels, knee pads, helmets, and shoulder plates. Customize your fans with dedicated outfits and group animations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles