FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel Launches June 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Maximum Games and developer Pulsatrix Studios announced the first-person horror game, FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel is a unique single-player horror title that puts players in the shoes of rookie journalist Roberto in a fight against the supernatural. Roberto soon learns that his investigation is uncovering something much bigger, and darker, than he could have imagined.

Explore different worlds where time collides in past, present and future scenarios full of puzzles, mysteries and conspiracies. Use your camera to uncover a series of clues, navigate events through time and defend yourself against monstrous creatures that stalk the hotel corridors.

Unfolding from within the lush surroundings of a luxury hotel, FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel pulls players into an immersive story filled with surprising twists and unexpected moments. What starts as an investigation of an iconic hotel soon descends into a fight for survival, and for the truth.

The hotel is no longer the same, the mysteries are no longer the same, and perhaps you and the world itself are no longer the same.

