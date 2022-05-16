Ubisoft+ Coming to PlayStation Consoles, Ubisoft+ Classics Coming to New PS Plus - News

Ubisoft announced it will be bringing Ubisoft+ to PlayStation consoles. No details were given, but Ubisoft says to "stay tuned for more news in the future." Ubisoft+ is also confirmed to be coming to Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft+ Classics will also be coming to the new PlayStation Plus with 27 games for that that subscribe to the Extra and Premium tiers. The number of games will grow to 50 by the end of 2022.

"With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles," said Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships Chris Early. "This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are."

The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium and will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service. It will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

Here is the list of Ubisoft+ Classics games that will be available on the new PlayStation Plus:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

