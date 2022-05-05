Nintendo Switch Outsells Lifetime PS4 Sales in the US - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

The PS4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 961,412 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,932,217 - Switch

Total Lead: 8,124,403 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 35,622,126

PS4 Total Sales: 27,497,723

March 2022 is the 61st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap in the US grew in favor of the PS4 when you align launches by 961,412 units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has grown its lead by 1.93 million units. The Switch currently leads by 8.12 million units.

The 61st month on sale for the Switch is March 2022, while for the PS4 it is November 2018. The Switch has sold 35.62 million units, while the PS4 sold 27.50 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo Switch has now outsold lifetime sales of the PS4 in the US. The Switch with its 35.62 million units sold in the US is ahead of the 35.25 million units the PS4 has sold in its lifetime. With PS4 sales quickly dropping off, the Switch will only continue to grow its lead over the latest PS4 sales.

