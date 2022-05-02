Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops Italian Charts - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 16, 2022, which ended April 24, 2022.

FIFA 22 (PS4) is up from fifth to second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* remained in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

There are Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and three PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 15, 2022:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) FIFA 22 (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) Elden Ring (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) FIFA 22 (NS)

*Retail sales only

