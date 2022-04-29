Final Fantasy XVI Development 'is in Its Final Stretch' - News

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in the latest issue of Uniqlo’s free in-store UT magazine revealed the upcoming JRPG is in its "final stretch" of development.

"Right now the development of FF16 is in its final stage," said Yoshida.

"As a single player game, we are aiming to integrate story and gameplay even further. Different to a game where many people play online at the same time, the extent to which the game has an individual focus changes how immersed you are in the story. I think it’s become a story with quite a lot of depth.

"To people who have grown up, entered working society and think 'reality isn’t as easy-going as a video game,' and at some point ended up separating from Final Fantasy, we want to want them to remember their passion from back then. We’re making the game with that intention."

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for PlayStation 5.

