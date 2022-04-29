Final Fantasy XVI Development 'is in Its Final Stretch' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 443 Views
Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in the latest issue of Uniqlo’s free in-store UT magazine revealed the upcoming JRPG is in its "final stretch" of development.
"Right now the development of FF16 is in its final stage," said Yoshida.
"As a single player game, we are aiming to integrate story and gameplay even further. Different to a game where many people play online at the same time, the extent to which the game has an individual focus changes how immersed you are in the story. I think it’s become a story with quite a lot of depth.
"To people who have grown up, entered working society and think 'reality isn’t as easy-going as a video game,' and at some point ended up separating from Final Fantasy, we want to want them to remember their passion from back then. We’re making the game with that intention."
Final Fantasy XVI is in development for PlayStation 5.
Thanks, Reddit.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I was done with Final Fantasy after thinking XII was okay, and XIII sucked, but Final Fantasy VII R brought be right back on board. Hope it turns out well.
For me 12 was the best all of all. Then 13 came out, was okayish and finally the abomination of XV just ended it for me :) Then I'm happy I gave a shot to 7 Remake, probably the best one after 12 based on my taste. But the trailer of 16 really gives me hope, the setting (medieval/fantasy) is what I want and not whatever that was in XV.
Whoops typed my original post too quickly meant 13 was okay and 15 sucked.
As someone who liked FF XIII, XV and VII remake I felt the trailer to be really a bummer. It's the first time I don't like the setting and presentation of a Final Fantasy game.
The FF14 team have my faith they'll produce a great game and I'm looking forward to see what they have to offer the single player side of things, even if it isn't to my preferred gameplay style, I certainly expect a more mature story for one.
Hope it's 2022 then, to counter Starfield
Still six months to go and it is in final stage :) It can actually happen this year. I'm waiting for both games, I'm all for both coming out the sooner!