LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has remained in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 17, 2022.

Elden Ring and Grand Theft Auto V remain in second and third places, respectively.

NBA 2K22 is up one spot to fourth place and Kirby And The Forgotten Land is down one spot to fifth place. WWE 2K22 is up one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Kirby And The Forgotten Land WWE 2K22 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tiny Tina's Wonderlands FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

