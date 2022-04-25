Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in March as Xbox Series X|S Sets Xbox Record - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in March 2022 in terms of units sold, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for the five week period of February 27 to April 2.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold, which means the PlayStation 5 came in third place.

The Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console of 2022 in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S is number one in terms of dollar sales.

The Xbox Series X|S set two new records for the Xbox platform in March 2022, in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The previous records were set in March 2011 for units sold and March 2014 for dollar sales. The previous record for units sold was 433,000 units, which means the Xbox Series X|S sold above this figure for the month.

"Xbox Series was the best-selling hardware platform of both March 2022 and the first quarter in dollars, while Switch led both time periods in unit sales," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "Xbox hardware unit and dollar sales in March 2022 set new all-time March highs for the platform. Previous Xbox bests were set in March 2011 (units) and March 2014 (dollars)."

Overall spending on video games in March decreased 15 percent year-over-year from $5.69 billion to $4.85 billion. Spending on video game content in March dropped 13 percent from $4.71 billion to $4.11 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 24 percent percent from $680 million to $515 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down eight percent from $15.16 billion to $13.92 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped seven percent from $13.05 billion to $12.13 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 15 percent percent from $1.41 billion to $1.20 billion.

"March 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 15% vs YA, to $4.9B," said Piscatella. "Declines were seen across all major categories of spend. First quarter 2022 spending fell 8% vs Q1 2021, to $13.9B.

"Continued console hardware supply challenges combined with a return to experiential spending are likely drivers of the Q1 declines.

"Video game hardware dollar sales dropped 24% when compared to a year ago, to $515 million. First quarter hardware sales reached $1.2 billion, a 15% decline versus 2021's first quarter."

Elden Ring was the best-selling game in the US in March 2022 on the overall charts, PlayStation charts and Xbox charts.

Elden Ring dollar sales grew in double digital percentage compared to its February 2022 launch month. It remains the best-selling game of 2022 and is the second best-selling game over the 12 month period ending March 2022, only trailing Call of Duty: Vanguard.

"Elden Ring repeated as the best-selling game of the month, as dollar sales experienced double-digit percentage dollar sales growth compared to its Feb 2022 launch." said Piscatella. "Elden Ring ranked first in dollar sales among tracked titles across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

"Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date, and now ranks second over the 12 month period ending March 2022 with dollar sales trailing only those of Call of Duty: Vanguard."

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, debuted in second place on the overall charts and PlayStation charts. It set a new record for franchise with the highest launch month dollar sales.

"Gran Turismo 7 debuted as the #2 best-selling game of March 2022, while also ranking 2nd on PlayStation platforms," said Piscatella. "Gran Turismo set a new all-time launch month dollar sales record for a Gran Turismo franchise launch."

Kirby and the Forgotten Land debuted in third place on the overall charts, while MLB: The Show 22 debuted in fourth place, WWE 2K22 in seventh place, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in 10th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for March 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for March 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for March 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for March 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

