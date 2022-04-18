Deathsmiles I & II Headed to PC on June 23 - News

Publisher City Connection and developer Zerodiv announced the side-scrolling shoot ’em up game, Deathsmiles I & II, will launch for PC via Steam on June 23.

The collection includes Deathsmiles, Deathsmiles Mega Black Label, and Deathsmiles IIX Merry Christmas in Hell.

Deathsmiles I & II first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 16, 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Deathsmiles is a side-scrolling shoot ’em up game set in the alternate world of Gilverado, where girls known as “Angels” take center stage.

The game features an exotic world imbued with gothic horror themes, adorable character designs, and intuitive controls that will keep you coming back for more.

Includes Three Series Titles and Three Modes

There are three playable titles: Deathsmiles – The first title in the series that was released in 2007 as an arcade game. Deathsmiles Mega Black Label – The upgraded version of the original. Deathsmiles IIX Merry Christmas in Hell – The sequel.

Each title comes with game modes that were previously available in home console versions.

Titles and Modes Included

Deathsmiles – Arcade / Normal / Ver 1.1

– Arcade / Normal / Ver 1.1 Deathsmiles Mega Black Label – Arcade / Normal / Ver 1.1

– Arcade / Normal / Ver 1.1 Deathsmiles IIX Merry Christmas in Hell – Arcade / IIX / Arrange

Comprehensive Training Mode and Online Rankings

Training mode allows you to customize stage and player unit settings for practice purposes.

The comprehensive options can be tweaked to make stages easier for beginners or more challenging for experts.

Online leaderboards have been implemented for each mode of each title.

Keep training and aim to break the high score!

