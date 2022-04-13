Xbox Series X|S and Elden Ring Top the UK Charts in March, Switch Takes 2nd and PS5 Takes 3rd - Sales

The Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in the UK in March 2022, according to GfK Entertainment.

Sales for the Xbox Series X|S saw the biggest increase month-over-month due to more stock of the Series X. Sales for Microsoft's latest console jumped 61 percent.

The Nintendo Switch came in second place with sales down 21 percent month-on-month. The PlayStation 5 had to settle for third place for another month, however, sales were up 45 percent compared to February.

There were 112,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of February, which is up 21 percent compared to February.

So far for 2022, console sales are down 46 percent compared to 2021, mainly due to continued stock shortages for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

GSD data shows that 2.77 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in March, which is a tiny increase of 0.6 percent compared to March 2021.

1.94 million of the 2.77 million games sold were digital, which is a 9.6 percent increase compared to last year. Physical sales dropped 15.5 percent with over 835,000 units.

Elden Ring was comfortably the best-selling game for a second straight month, as it saw strong digital sales on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, debuted in second place on the overall chart. 45 percent of its sales were at retail, which was enough to make it the best-selling physical release for month. Over 73 percent of its sales were on the PlayStation 5, while the PlayStation 4 version accounted for the other 27 percent.

Grand Theft Auto V sales jumped 45 percent year-over-year, which was enough to take third place. This is due to the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. The PS5 version accounted for 37 percent of the sales, while the Xbox Series X|S versions accounted for 28 percent of the sales.

WWE 2K22 debuted in fifth place with sales up 164 percent compared to WWE 2K20, which launched in October 2019. 45 percent of sales were on PlayStation consoles, 41 percent on Xbox consoles, and 14 percent on PC.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands debuted in sixth place with digital sales accounting for 76 percent of the sales. Xbox and PlayStation sales were split evenly at 50/50. The PC version was only available on the Epic Games Store, which is not available in these charts.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land debuted in 10th place. The figure doesn't include digital sales, as Nintendo doesn't share this information.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 2 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 FIFA 22 (EA) 5 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 6 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (2K Games) 7 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 8 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 9 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) 10 Kirby and the Forgotten Kingdom (Nintendo)* 11 F1 2021 (Codemasters) 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 13 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 14 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 15 Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (EA) 16 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 17 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 18 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 19 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 20 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

