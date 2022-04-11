Sega's Super Game Includes Multiple AAA Titles - News

Sega in a new Q&A posted on Sega's official website, discussed its upcoming "super game."

"Sega's development of AAA (Triple A) rank titles aimed at online and global blockbusters has been defined as 'Super Game,'" said Sega executive vide president Shuji Utsumi. "Sega offers a variety of game content, including hardware and arcades, which can be achieved by possessing a variety of technologies. The development of AAA titles that crosses Sega's comprehensive technology is called "Super Game" and we aim to develop it in a five-year plan.

"We are developing multiple titles within the framework of 'Super Game,' and although it depends on each title, there is no doubt that it will become an interactive title that goes beyond the framework of conventional games.

"For example, in the past, people who played games were called gamers, but now watching games is a culture, and those people may be called gamers anymore. I think there is great potential in the relationship between the people who play the game and the people who watch it. With that possibility in mind, I am thinking of creating new entertainment."

Utsumi said the scale of the "Super Game" is to meet four requirements - multiplatform, global multilingual development, worldwide release, and AAA title.

Sega's general manager Katsuya Hisai added, "In fact, efforts that could be part of 'Super Game' have already started for titles that are already in operation. For example, in terms of watching the game mentioned earlier, it's a system that allows viewers to intervene in the game. We are experimenting with new experience possibilities to broaden the range of players."

Producer Masayoshi Kikuchi said, "Games have a history of expanding through the connections of various cultures and technologies. For example, recently, watching SNS and game videos is typical. In the future, it is natural for the future of games to expand by involving new fields such as cloud gaming and NFT. We are also developing 'Super Game' from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other."

