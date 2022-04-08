Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops the Spanish Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained in first place on the Spanish charts with sales of 9,000 units for the week ending April 3, 2022. It has now sold 32,500 units.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in second place with sales of 4,000 units.

Elden Ring (PS4) is in third place, while the PS5 version is in seventh place. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is in sixth place, while the PS4 version is outside the top 10.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 5,500 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 2,000 units and the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,000 units.

The Switch has now sold over 100,000 units in 2022, while the PS5 has sold 19,000 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) - 9,000 units Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) - 4,000 units Elden Ring (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Elden Ring (PS5) FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (NS) Minecraft (NS) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)

Thanks, GameReactor.

