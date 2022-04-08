Demon Gaze EXTRA Headed to PC on April 26 - News

/ 85 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced Demon Gaze EXTRA will launch for PC via Steam worldwide on April 26 for $49.99 / 5,980 yen. It will be available for a 10 percent discount until May 2.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Guided by the Star Child, a new destiny is taking shape...

The protagonist becomes a bounty hunter using the Demon Gaze, an eye that controls Demons. As a Demon Gazer, he is uniquely capable of taking on the Demons that dwell in the region’s labyrinths. Since its release in Japan in 2013, the original dungeon RPG DEMON GAZE was an instant hit. With its innovative system, engrossing storyline and thrilling challenges, DEMON GAZE EXTRA retains its original flavor while adding enhanced graphics and a number of new elements for an even greater gameplay experience.



In EXTRA, a Wide Variety of Labyrinths (Dungeons) Awaits!

The game takes place in the Misrid region, where there are many unique labyrinths above ground, underground, and even underwater. Remastered graphics give dungeon-crawling a more realistic feel!



The Dragon Inn: Bounty Hunter HQ

When the hero returns from a labyrinth, he is greeted at the Dragon Inn by a group of characters, all with unique personalities. The atmosphere here is cheerful, fun, and sometimes even serious.



Use the Demon Gaze to hunt down android-like lifeforms known as Demons!



Demons are android-like creatures that suddenly appeared in Misrid, and when they unleash their true power, they reveal even more vicious abilities.

If you defeat these masters of the labyrinths, you will gain abilities unique to each Demon’s personality. You can also use the Open Demon command to summon them to participate in battle.



"Can you master the rampaging Demons?"

This gem is guaranteed to delight past Demon Gazers, as well as new fans of dungeon RPGs!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles