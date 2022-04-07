The Ascent PS5 and PS4 Hotfix Disables Cross-Gen Play and Caps PS4 Framerate - News

Publisher Curve Games and developer Neon Giant have released a hotfix update for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the cyberpunk action RPG and twin-stick shooter, The Ascent.

The hotfix update has disabled cross-generation play on the PS5 and PS4, as well as capping the framerate on the PS4 at 30 FPS.

"Cross-Gen Play was unintentionally activated and needs further testing to ensure the best experience for all players," reads a tweet from the developer. "We're working on this to launch at a later date. Thank you for your patience."

The Ascent is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

