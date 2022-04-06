Kirby Beats Tiny Tina to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

Kirby And The Forgotten Land has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 27, 2022.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands had to settle for second place in its first week.

Elden Ring has dropped from first to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to fourth place. FIFA 22 is up four spots to fifth place and Horizon Forbidden West re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Kirby And The Forgotten Land - NEW Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - NEW Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus NBA 2K22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

