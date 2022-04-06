Saudi Prince Has Acquired a 96% Stake in SNK - News

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman through his Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) has acquired a 96 percent stake in Japanese developer SNK. EGDC is owned by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK Foundation).

This follows an investment announced in November 2020, which saw the MiSK Foundation acquire a 33.3 percent state in SNK. At the time it planned to eventually acquire a 51 percent state in the gaming developer.

"The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation’s (MiSK Foundation) investment in the Japanese company SNK reinforces its continuous commitment to its goals of empowering Saudi men and women through building economic partnerships, within the Foundation’s updated strategy to maximize the positive impact on youth empowerment," reads a press release from MiSK Foundation in November 2020.

"The investment decision will also enhance SNK’s strong capabilities, which has many innovative intellectual properties in the gaming sector with real potential for development in the future in line with anticipated growth with the electronic gaming industry."

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund did recently acquire a more than five percent stake in Capcom and Nexon. The investment is worth over $1 billion. The Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund also invested over $3.3 billion in stock in Activision Blizzard, which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft, as well as in Electronic Arts, and Twake-Two.

Thanks, The Verge.

