Capcom Arcade Stadium Might be Getting a Sequel - News

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom might be working on a sequel to the collection of arcade game, Capcom Arcade Stadium. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has been rated for PC in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

There was a different rating for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle #1. This could mean the games in the sequel might be released in a number of different bundles.

Capcom Arcade Stadium is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Thanks, Gematsu.

